Image credit: Instagram/Mohsin Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa merge episode?

Rajan Shahi’s shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa are the most talked about ones. Both these shows have become quite popular and are the highest rated shows on television. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on television since 2009, Anupamaa began recently and is doing extremely well. Both these shows have been made by the same production house and the sets of these shows are close to each other. Hence, the actors usually go to meet their friends and hang out together. We have seen Paras Kalnawat and Karan Kundrra’s bonding and they both often take out time to meet each other. Now, Mohsin Khan has also joint this gang. Paras Kalnawat had been on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets to meet Karan Kundrra and Mohsin Khan. The boy gang also went on to click pictures and we wish they had met for a merge episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa.