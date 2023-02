Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan is doing a music video with Nidhi Shah of Anupamaa. The song Kuch Toh Zaroori Hai has been sung by Javed Ali. This is the first time Mohsin and Nidhi are teaming up together. Mohsin Khan is one of the popular TV stars for music videos. His most popular song is Chand Kahan Se Laogi with Urvashi Rautela. He has done videos with a number of actresses including Shivangi Joshi.