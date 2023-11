Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh Singh and Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant's marital life has been the talk of the town. In Bigg Boss 14 she reveled that she is married to Ritesh. Later, in season 15 she entered the show with Ritesh. At that time, it was revealed that Ritesh is already married and not divorced to first wife. Rakhi and Ritesh made serious allegations against each other. Later, Rakhi found Adil Khan Durrani. However, that also became a controversy after the truth of them being married came out.