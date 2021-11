Image credit: Instagram

New music video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went through a big change recently, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira/Sirat left the show. It was heartbreaking for all fans. However, post they left the show, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been shooting for a lot of music videos. Mohsin Khan shot for a music video with Jasmin Bhasin and now a few pictures of him from another music video have gone viral. Yes, Mohsin Khan will be seen a music video with Tunisha Sharma.