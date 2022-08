Image credit: Google

Mona Singh-Aamir Khan (Laal Singh Chaddha)

Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the news for a lot of wrong reasons. Netizens have also been questioning the casting of Mona Singh as Aamir’s mother in the film. Mona is 40 years old and Aamir is 57 in real life, so people on social media are wondering when this ageism will end in Bollywood. Recently, while talking to Pinkvilla, Aamir opened up about Mona playing his mother in the film and said, “Age specefic kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bi age ka ho aur kuch bi age lage.”