Monica Bedi

Underworld and Bollywood have often been linked. There have been many stories that state that Bollywood had a lot to do with the casting of films and more. Many Bollywood actresses too have been linked to Underworld dons. At the top of the list is actress Monica Bedi. She appeared in a few films and it to the headlines thanks to her relationship with gangster Abu Salem. She even got arrested for the same and had to spend some time in jail. Her Bollywood career went down the drain after that.