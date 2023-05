Mother's Day: Bollywood stars shower love on Moms and more

Everyone is celebrating Mother's Day wishing their first loves, moms, on the special occasion. While just one day is not enough to express love for all the sacrifices and love that a mother showers upon kids, a special day reserved just for moms, should be celebrated without fail. And that's what our Bollywood celebs are doing. Taking to their Instagram handles, celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and more have been wished and have wished their moms on Mother's Day 2023.