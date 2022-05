Mouni Roy STUNS in metallics, sequins and glitter!

Mouni Roy is a DIVA, a star and one of the most popular film and television actresses. Mouni is currently a judge on kids' dance-based reality TV shows, Dance India Dance L'il Masters. The actress has been putting her chicest foot forward when it comes to fashion. Today, we will be having a dekko at 8 most amazing outfits of Mouni Roy in metallics, sequins and glitter. So, without further ado, let's get going...