FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar live it up in Doha

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are in Doha. They saw the semi-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands. As we know, Lionel Messi's men won the match on penalties. They are now going to the semi-finals and will face Croatia. As we know, Croatia scored a huge upset beating Brazil. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar visited the Maradona exhibition which is happening till December 20, 2022. Mouni Roy and her hubby are hard-core Argentina supporters.