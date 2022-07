Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's first big party

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have thrown the first big party after their January wedding. But it is not what you expected. Mouni Roy and her friends got together to celebrate the first birthday of Theo and Arthur, the pet dogs of the couples. Suraj Nambiar gifted them to her on her birthday last year. A pet-friendly cafe was decked up with balloons, streamers and the works for the birthday. The actress looked pretty in a green dress. We can see the two pets feasting on a yummy cake. The guests also had tasty treats for themselves and their canines who were invited.