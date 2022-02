Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are having a gala time in beautiful Kashmir

The pictures from their honeymoon will definitely blow your mind. The actress is leaving everyone in awe of her Instagram, recently as the picture that she is sharing from her honeymoon dairies is just beautiful. Even today just a while ago she shared the pictures from Kashmir and it shows how the actress is chilling with her hubby, Her fashion game too is a point on and indeed she is slaying and how.