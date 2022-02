Image credit: Instagram/ Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna

Recently, a lot of TV celebrities got married. And a lot of them were TV actresses such as Karishma Tanna, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy and more. And today, we will be talking about the gorgeous bridal looks of our popular TV actresses who left their fans mesmerized with their bridal looks. First up, we will talk about Karishma Tanna. The Naagin actress tied the knot on 5th February 2022 Saturday. The actress wore a flamingo pink lehenga heavily embroidered. She looked absolutely gorgeous in subtle makeup.