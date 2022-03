Mouni Roy is looking like a million bucks

Mouni Roy is back to work after her Goa wedding with Suraj Nambiar. She has posted some pics in a shimmering skirt and black crop top. The actress is looking fabulous. She has been styled by her BFFs Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda. The actress posed in one of the properties made by her in-laws’ company Nambiar Builders. It looks like she is visiting them in Bangalore for some time. The actress is planning to throw reception for relatives from both the sides. Mouni Roy is now also judging a reality show on Zee TV. Take a look at the lovely pics here…