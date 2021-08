Mouni Roy teases us in a sexy gown

Mouni Roy is one helluva good-looking gal who never ceases to amaze us with her looks. Of late, we have been hooked to her social media account. Mouni Roy has now posted pics in a crimson gown. The actress used the chiffon layers and ruffles of the gown to create a dreamy mood with all her pics. The gown was a hot one as her whole back was exposed. It had cut outs in the front too. She kept the look simple letting the colour stand out and how…