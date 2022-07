Mouni Roy

TV’s Naagin and Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy came to Delhi after doing her schooling in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. She did her graduation from the famous girls’ college, Miranda House. She was a student of literature and took English Honours. Mouni Roy did her further studies from Jamia Milia Islamia College, which is also the post-graduation alumni of Shah Rukh Khan.