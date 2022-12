Mouni Roy rocks a coral mini dress

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy is now in Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi. The actress is dishing out style goals. From a classic black bikini to a green co-ord set and a coral red mini dress, she is dressed to kill. Mouni Roy is known for her collection of mini dresses. She has an outfit for every outing and occasion. From formal mini dresses to ones for the beach, the actress has a huge closet full of them.