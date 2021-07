In excitement

Mouni Roy is eagerly awaiting the release of her song, Baithe Baithe. It is going to come out tomorrow on Zee Music. The actress has shared her pics in a black saree from the song. She is looking drop-dead gorgeous. The actress has been paired with her friend and handsome hunk Angad Bedi in the song. In the pics, we can see Mouni Roy in a black chiffon saree with a long-sleeved blouse. What catches our eye is her makeup. Her doe eyes are done up with loads of kohl. The look reminds us of Shivanya from Naagin. Take a look…