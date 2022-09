Maninee De-Mihir Mishra

Maninee De and Mihir Mishra fell in love in 2004 and married soon. They were together for 16 long years. But the couple separated in 2020. She said that they had drifted apart and now she lived in Mumbai with her daughter Dianoor. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has THIS major connect to the Shah Rukh Khan masterpiece Swades