Image credit: Instagram/ Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy flaunts her toned midriff

Mouni Roy is one of the most gorgeous DIVAs we have in the industry. She has worked in TV and also in films and has been winning hearts all along. Mouni is has been sharing a lot of pics online. She loves posing for the camera, apart from acting in front of it. Mouni Roy knows how to grab attention on Instagram and is quite an ace at it. The Brahmasta beauty's latest pictures are going viral on the gram and they are super hot!