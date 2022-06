Image credit: Instagram/ Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy decks up for DID L'il Masters' grand finale

Mouni Roy is one of the most glamorous actresses in the TV and Film business. After ruling hearts in the TV world, Mouni captured hearts with her beauty in the movie business as well. The actress was currently seen as a judge on the kids' dance reality TV show Dance India Dance L'il Masters. And now, DID is coming to an end. Grand Finale is going to take place and Mouni Roy has decked up for the same. She looks bewitching.