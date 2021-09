What a stunner!

Mouni Roy, aka TV’s fave Naagin never ceases to amaze us. The lady was seen on the show, Dance Deewane 3 of late. She wore a shimmering striped saree from designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula. She is looking like a bombshell. Nude lips and smokey lips finished off her look. Mouni Roy looks like a total seductress in the pics. We know that she loves her sarees, and this is one of her best of late. Mouni Roy was also thrilled to meet Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 3. She is her idol. They made a reel on HAHK’s Maai Ni Maayee too. Take a look at the pics…