Image credit: Google / Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi

From being a contestant in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj to ruling TV industry, Divyanka has surely come a long way. Today, she is one of the most popular names in the television industry and her transformation over the years has grabbed everyone’s attention. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar describes his experience on the show, 'We are here to create magic' [Watch Video]