Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar join the club of these celebs who got married in Goa

The big wedding of 2022 is going to be that of Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar. He is a Dubai-based finance consultant. The two had been dating for more than two years. It was being said that marriage might happen in Italy or Dubai. However, the third wave of the pandemic is here and travelling is an issue. It seems the marriage will take place on January 27 in a five-star resort in Goa. They have booked the entire place for the festivities. Suraj Nambiar is from Bangalore. The actress is also supposed to hold a reception in Cooch Behar for her extended family. Goa is a popular destination wedding spot for celebs. Here is a look at those who tied the knot in India’s tropical paradise…