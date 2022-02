Mouni Roy shares unseen haldi pictures from her wedding

Mouni Roy is happily married to the love of her life Suraj Nambiar. The Naagin actress looked every bit ethereal on her wedding functions right from haldi to mehndi to e wedding day. Mouni dropped some unseen pictures from her haldi and it's every bit dream. Mouni and Suraj are beaming with joy as it was the best day of their lives. Taking to her Instagram Mouni shared the pictures and wrote, Happyyyyyy haldi facesss. Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa among their close friends and family and it was one intimate affair. Only close friends from her TV industry that included her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijali, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Garodia and they made the perfect squad..