Image credit: Instagram

Mouni Roy

From Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande to Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and more, here's a look at the list of TV actresses who have a penchant for nude-coloured dresses. Let's take style cues from these TV beauties and add up the glam quotient in nude-coloured outfits into your wardrobe. Brahmastra and Naagin actress Mouni Roy has worn nude outfits more than once. And each time, the gorgeous beauty has won hearts. Be it embellished gowns or Indian wear, Mouni always sizzles. Let's check out more TV actresses in nude-coloured outfits...