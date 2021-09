The best view

Mouni Roy is again back to doing what she does best – stunning us on Instagram. The actress will be soon seen in a music video with none other than Jubin Nautiyal. The singer is on a roll ruling the charts with one number after another. Mouni Roy is looking ravishing in a silver metallic saree for the song. The actress’ smokey eyes, glossy lips and bronzed frame on her Insta pics is enough to drive you crazy once again (as if you weren’t a fan earlier!). We are drooling over the pics and kinda envious of Jubin as he seems to have had the best views of the beauty goddess. Check out the pics here…