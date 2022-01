Mouni Roy's animal print bikini is too sexy

Mouni Roy is enjoying one outing after another with her gang of friends. We do not know if these are part of her extended bachelorette before her rumoured wedding on January 27, 2022. The actress is supposed to tie the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar. Mouni Roy dropped pics in a leopard print bikini with a sarong in a matching print. The picture was clicked by Aashka Goradia. She looked damn sexy. Mouni Roy was joined by her bestie Aashka Goradia who is now based in Goa. Mouni Roy’s sun-kissed look is the perfect antidote to the chill weather. Take a look at the pics…