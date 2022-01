Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Haldi and Mehendi Ceremony

Today, Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy is going to tie the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar. The latter is a Dubai-based businessman. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding is happening in Goa at the famous W Hotel. Yesterday, the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony took place and pictures and videos of the bride and groom-to-be are going viral like crazy. Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the industry and she has a lot of friends who absolutely dote on her. Arjun Bijlani, Rohini Iyer, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and more of Mouni's friends have shared pictures from her Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. Let's check out pictures of Mouni Roy shared by her BFFs here...