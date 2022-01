Inside moments of Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding

TV’s Naagin Mouni Roy got hitched to her banker-finance consultant beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa. The couple had met in Dubai in 2019 at a New Year’s eve bash and soon became friends. The wedding venue was the sprawling W Resort in Goa. The couple got married as per Bengali and Malayalam traditions. He is from a Jain Nambiar family. Rohini Iyer, Pragya Kapoor, Manmeet Bros, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani, Anuradha Khurana represented the bride squad at the function. It was a gorgeous but intimate wedding. Mouni Roy had kept her personal life private for a long time. Take a look at the inside pics.