Image credit: Google / Instagram

Intriguing details about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Reports of Mouni Roy tying the knot with her Dubai-based businessman and banker beau Suraj Nambiar have been doing the rounds for a while now. As various reports state that the rumoured couple will get married on January 27, here's a look at some of the most intriguing details about Mouni and Suraj that you can't afford to miss.