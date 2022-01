Image credit: Instagram

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding

The wedding season is not yet over. After Katrina Kaif and Ankita Lokhande, now Naagin actress Mouni Roy is all set to get married to her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. He is a Dubai-based businessman and banker, and it was said that the two will be tying the knot in Dubai. However, looks like the plans have been changed. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actress’ marriage will take place in India, but it will be a destination wedding. From venue to date to guest list, check out all the details of the wedding below…