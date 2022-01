Image credit: Instagram / W Goa Website

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding Venue

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are all set to get married tomorrow (27th January) and today, their pre-wedding festivities have started. A few pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities are already out. The couple will be tying the knot at W GOA; it’s a hotel in the state of beaches, and it is not less than a fairy-tale set up. We are sure fans of Mouni would like to know where their favourite actress is getting married, so below are some inside pictures of W GOA…