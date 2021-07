Transformation queen

Mouni Roy has been amazing us with some great set of fashionable looks of late. Today morning, she decided to welcome the weekend in a cotton handloom suit. It is a Jaipuri cotton suit that is from a brand named Dhanak. She was styled by her BFF and Naagin stylist Anuradha Khurana. The actress posed on a window ledge and we could see a hint of green. It looks like she was in a serene mood. Take a look at the pics…