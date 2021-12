Image credit: Google

Picture perfect

Rohini Iyer, who was also a part of party, shared some pics and wrote, “Live for moments you can’t put into words. Love you @imouniroy for being such a beautiful human, friend, madcap and the best insta photographer I know. Thank you @w_goa for the most epic time ever! A huge thank you to @tanveerkwatra for everything. Thank u @natsravi for being so thoughtful. And thank you to my awesome friend @parineetasethi for always being such a rockstar.”