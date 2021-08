Mouni is slaying and how

Naagin actress Mouni Roy looks incredibly sexy in a saree. The actress has shared some pics from her song Baithe Baithe and they look hotter than the number. We can see her draped in a shimmering pink saree that accentuates her deadly curves. The actress practices dance and yoga on a regular basis, and her frame reflects her hard work. Whether it is Naagin or her debut film, Gold, she looks incredible in Indian wear. Her chiffon saree looks from Naagin still have a separate fan base. These latest pics will also make you sweat. Just take a look at the gorgeous lady..