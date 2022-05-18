Move over Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and 6 more Bollywood actors have endorsed pan masala brands
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu have already come under the radar for promoting tobacco brand. But there are several well-known celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra among others who have been the face of different pan masala brands. Take a look.