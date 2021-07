Image credit: Instagram

OG oomph babes

We all have our current favourites in Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani among others in Bollywood. But there was a time when Zeenat Aman, Sridevi, Parveen Babi and other actresses ruled the industry with their hotness. Let's take a look at these yesteryear divas who are the OG oomph babes of the industry.