Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt serves as an inspiration with her maternity outfits

There's no secret that Alia Bhatt is a huge fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan. She had once said that she try to copy everything she does. And if you would have noticed, Alia has been following Kareena's footsteps from a very long time. After Kareena inspired maternity fashion during her pregnancy, it is now Alia Bhatt who has given major chic style goals for expecting mothers with her maternity outfits while promoting her film Brahmastra. Take a look.