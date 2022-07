Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi Prakash sizzles in blue gown

Naagin 6 beauty Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses we have in the world of entertainment. The actress' fame increased considerably after she won Bigg Boss 15 this year. She moved on to her next project, Naagin 6 right after and have been working non-stop for the last couple of months. Tejasswi Prakash has become a brand herself. Today, the actress was snapped out and about the city on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. She lookked ravishing in a blue velvet gown. Tejasswi looks so hot! It's time to move over Nora Fatehi (wink, wink).