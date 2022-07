Image credit: Instagram/Palak Tiwari

Golden beauty Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is one gorgeous beauty. She is awaiting her Bollywood release and has already made her impact in the music video world. She has delivered hits such as Bijlee Bijlee and Mangta Hai Kya, both of which were quite a hit amongst the youth. Palak is known to be quite a fashionista and her choicest clothes have been inspiring girls on how to dress up. And now, Palak has donned a saree. It will leave you awestruck to see her desi avatar. You'd forget Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl avatar.