Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal and Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been in the news for the past few days. Everyone is going gaga over their wedding pictures, but did you know two more celebrities tied the knot recently? Singer Millind Gaba got married Pria Beniwal, and actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with Vaishali Malahara. Their wedding pictures have grabbed everyone’s attention on social media as they look straight out of a fairy tale. Check out their wedding pictures here…