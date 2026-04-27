Movies releasing in theatres this week: Kara, KD The Devil, Patriot and more to watch

1/6





KD: The Devil, 1970s Crime Thriller (April 30) If you love old-school gangster flicks, KD: The Devil should be on your radar. Director Prem drops you right into the early ’70s with Kaali, a small-time crook who stumbles into the underworld. The cast is bursting with talent: Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah all show up. Gritty, action-packed, and totally retro.

2/6





Kara, Dhanush Stars in a 1990s Heist Drama (April 30) Set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War fuel crisis, Kara brings together high-octane thrills and a bit of nostalgia. Dhanush leads the charge, joined by Mamitha Baiju, K. S. Ravikumar, Jayaram, and Prithvi Rajan. Find tense action, big stakes, and Dhanush doing what he does best.

3/6





Phera, Father-Son Drama (May 1) For something quieter, check out Phera by Pritha Chakraborty. It’s all about a father and son living under the same roof but still miles apart. Ritwick Chakraborty, Sanjay Mishra, and Subrat Dutta anchor the story. When Priyam returns home unexpectedly, old wounds resurface. Simple, emotional, and moving.

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4/6





Patriot, Mammootty & Mohanlal Headline a Spy Thriller (May 1) Patriot brings heavyweights Mammootty and Mohanlal together in one film, honestly, that’s reason enough to go. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this spy thriller piles on suspense. You also get Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara in the mix. It’s all about high-stakes espionage and powerhouse acting.

5/6





Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic (May 1) If you’re up for an epic, Raja Shivaji rolls out big battles and a bigger cast. Riteish Deshmukh directs and stars as the legendary Maratha leader Shivaji, joined by Genelia D’Souza, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Think swords, drama, and grand moments.

6/6



