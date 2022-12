Malaika Arora's 'turn on' list

Once on a show, Malaika Arora had revealed what attracts her the most in a man. She said that she likes someone who is little rough around the edges and is not a 'chikna'. She revealed, '“I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (or clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well.'