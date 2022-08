Arjun Bijlani in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi

After a break from TV, Arjun Bijlani made a comeback as Shikhar on Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. He was liked by all. Later, he played the lead in Naagin.