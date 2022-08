Mrunal’s initial struggles, self-doubt and suicidal thoughts

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal Thakur bared her heart and opened up about the struggles she faced while growing up. Mrunal talked about trying to discover herself after she decided to take up BMM. The actress believes for her the age of 15 to 20 was very critical because she was discovering herself. While talking about others, Mrunal said that a lot of people in that age group get suicidal thoughts. When Ranveer asked her if she have had any, Mrunal said that she did and added that she would travel by local trains back then. “I used to stand at the door aur kabhi kabhi mann karta tha ki kud jaau.” She reasoned she was all alone and the course she had signed up for was not entirely satisfying. Mrunal recalled that staying in the hostel was also not easy and that she met pretty sadist people who would thrive on her sufferings. But later, she learnt to live in the present and overcame all her self-doubt.