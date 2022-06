Image credit: Instagram

B-Town divas who didn't shy away from donning the tiniest bikinis

Bollywood divas are known to be among the fittest crop of actresses. They never fail to give fitness goals with their intense workout sessions. They have the perfect bikini bodies that one desires. And when it comes to donning the tiniest bikinis ever, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez among others will show you how to make it look sexy on you.