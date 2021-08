Too hot to handle

The talented Mrunal Thakur set fire to social media of late. She posed in a black monokini looking like a million dollars. We can see that she has worked hard on her body. Her friends from the industry like Kishwer Merchantt, Arjit Taneja, Sai Tamhankar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Surbhi Jyoti, Ssandip Singh and others could not stop gushing over her. Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Toofan with Farhan Akhtar. She is awaiting the release of the Hindi version of Nani’s Jersey that has Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Mrunal Thakur’s seductive gaze, long legs and slick black hair made her look oh-so-hot. She is surely looking like a pin-up gal in these pics. Take a look…