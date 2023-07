Mrunal Thakur oozes teenage girl vibes in a short skirt and long blazer on a rainy day in Mumbai

Mrunal Thakur has mesmerized everyone with her stellar acting prowess proving her metal in the industry. She has also attracted people with her stunning looks. She is leaving no stone unturned to make her mark in the film industry having started her journey from TV serials. The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai and grabbed all eyes. Sita Ramam star was spotted in Mumbai earlier today in all black ensemble giving teenage girl vibes. As Mrunal stepped out in the city she made all heads turn.