MTV VMAs 2022 Best and Worst Dressed List: Blackpink, Taylor Swift, Conan Gray, Lizzo and other celebs whose hits and misses on the red carpet got noticed MTV VMAs 2022 Best and Worst Dressed List: Blackpink, Taylor Swift, Conan Gray, Lizzo and other celebs deliver varied sartorial outings on the red carpet. Check out who made what kind of impression