Mukesh Chhabra's mother passes away at 70

Yesterday, casting director Mukesh Chhabra suffered a major jolt as his mother passed away at the age of 70. She breathed her last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Nupur Sanon, and others rushed to the hospital. Today the funeral took place. Many celebrities showed up to extend support to distraught Mukesh Chhabra.